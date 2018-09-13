France captain Hugo Lloris avoids jail, gets fine for drunk-driving

football

The legal driving limit in England in a breathalyser test is 35 microgrammes. Hugo Lloris spent seven hours in a cell that night before returning home on foot

Hugo Lloris

France's World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris avoided jail, but received a 20-month driving ban and a £50,000 ($65,000) fine yesterday for drunk-driving in central London.

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper had earlier called his behaviour unacceptable and received a lighter sentence from a judge who could have locked up the star for six months. "On July 15, he was the proudest man of the planet," attorney David Sonn said in reference to the day Lloris and his France team lifted the World Cup trophy in Moscow.

"Forty days later, he was arrested in central London," said the lawyer. "Today he apologises to the court." Lloris Porsche was pulled over for a routine stop in central London at 2:20am on August 24. Lloris registered 100 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in a police check. The legal driving limit in England in a breathalyser test is 35 microgrammes. Lloris spent seven hours in a cell that night before returning home on foot.

His lawyer said Lloris knew he should not have been driving and had called a cab. "He had booked a taxi but unfortunately the taxi cancelled at the last minute," Sonn said. "He made a first mistake – he decided to drive."

