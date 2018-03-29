France holds state funeral for police hero of Trebes siege
French President Emmanuel Macron led a national ceremony honouring a heroic policeman who died offering himself as a hostage in a jihadist attack
Emmanuel Macron awarded the policeman with the Legion of Honour during a national ceremony in Paris. Pic/AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron led a national ceremony honouring a heroic policeman who died offering himself as a hostage in a jihadist attack. Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, 44, was the fourth and final victim in the shooting spree last Friday in the southwestern towns of Carcassonne and nearby Trebes. "In giving his life to bring to an end the deadly actions of a jihadist terrorist, he died a hero," Macron said ahead of the ceremony.
The senior policeman had taken the place of a woman held as a final hostage in a supermarket by 25-year-old gunman Radouane Lakdim, who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.
Symbol of 'French resistance'
President Emmanuel Macron hailed a policeman who sacrificed his life in an Islamist attack as a symbol of the "French spirit of resistance" and urged the nation to be vigilant in the face of an "insidious" jihadist threat. "The name of his attacker will be forgotten, but the name of Arnaud Beltrame will live on," Macron told a national ceremony to honour the officer, one of four victims of Friday's shooting spree in southwestern France.
