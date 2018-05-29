France offers citizenship to Malian who saved child from fire

Two days after his daring Spiderman-style rescue, Mamoudou Gassama was received by Macron at the presidential palace



Emmanuel Macron with Mamoudou Gassama (right). Pic/AFP

A Malian migrant who saved a four-year-old child hanging from a fourth-floor Paris balcony after scaling the building with his bare hands was honoured by French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday and offered citizenship.

Two days after his daring Spiderman-style rescue, Mamoudou Gassama was received by Macron at the presidential palace. "All the [Gassama's] documents will be put in order," Macron told the sporty 22-year-old who has become a national hero, referring to his immigration status. In the meeting, Macron gave Gassama a medal for bravery and also proposed that Gassama join the French fire service.



The video shows Gassama pulling himself up from balcony to balcony

"I was not thinking of anything. I went straight up", Gassama told Macron. "Bravo," Macron replied. Gassama leaped into action on Saturday on seeing a child dangling in mid-air from the fourth floor of a building in Paris. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the child had already been rescued.

