France takes fuel out of protest fire

international

French PM announces new concessions to 'yellow vest' protesters, including the suspension for six months of planned tax increases raising the price of fuel

Demonstrators clash with riot police at the Arc de Triomphe during a past protest. Pics/AFP

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday announced new concessions to "yellow vest" protesters, including the suspension for six months of planned tax increases raising the price of fuel.

"No tax merits putting the unity of the nation in danger," Philippe said in a televised address, adding that the anger on the streets "originates from a profound injustice: of not being able to live with dignity from one's work". He also announced that increases in the cost of gas and electricity, also set to take effect from January 1, would be suspended for three months during the winter months. Philippe added that a tightening of the technical assessment for cars, which was set to penalise heavily polluting older vehicles, would also be suspended for six months.



Edouard Philippe, French PM

The measures are an attempt to take the heat out of anti-government protests by low-income people in small-town and rural France who have blocked roads and demonstrated for more than a fortnight. Protests in Paris on Saturday degenerated into some of the worst violence in years in the capital, which saw more than 200 vehicles torched and the Arc de Triomphe vandalised. Philippe said the protesters and the government shared the same objective -- "that work pays" -- and acknowledged that France had some of the highest taxes in Europe.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever