France, U.K, Germany 'regret' Trump's Iran nuclear deal decision

Donald Trump. File Pic

French President Emmanuel Macron rebuffed the U.S President Donald Trump's decision to leave Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) while stressing that it "Can put the nuclear non-proliferation regime at stake."

"France, Germany, and the UK regret the U.S. decision to leave the JCPOA. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake," President Macron tweeted.

Also, according to the Turkish presidential aide, the US' decision will cause instability and new conflicts, as per Anadolu Agency. United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the US withdrawal from the JCPOA or Iran nuclear deal.

President Trump further called the Iran nuclear deal as "defective" adding that Washington would reinstate sanctions against the Islamic republic. "President Trump is terminating the United States' participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran and re-imposing sanctions lifted under the deal," the White House tweeted.

The Iran nuclear deal was signed between six countries in 2015 - Iran, US, Britain, Germany, Russia, France and China for lifting economic sanctions on Tehran in exchange for limitations to the country's nuclear programme.

