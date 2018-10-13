France's Mbappe annoyed after 2-2 draw with Iceland

football

Birkir Bjarnason swept Iceland ahead from the edge of the area on 30 minutes, and Kari Arnason's second-half header doubled their lead in Guingamp

Kylian Mbappe inspired a fightback from world champions France as they rallied from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Iceland on Thursday. Birkir Bjarnason swept Iceland ahead from the edge of the area on 30 minutes, and Kari Arnason's second-half header doubled their lead in Guingamp. But Mbappe, brought on as a substitute, gave France a lifeline when his shot was saved and then turned in by Iceland's Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson.

The PSG forward levelled from the penalty spot in the 90th minute after Kolbeinn Sigthorsson handled at a corner. "The team saw we needed to do something else. I bring what I can do," Mbappe said. "We got the draw, we didn't lose, but we're still a bit annoyed."

