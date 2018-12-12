Strasbourg Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 4 in French city firing, gunman cornered
The suspected Strasbourg gunman identified as 29-year-old and known to police for criminal activity has been cornered
The death toll of the shooting near a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening has risen to four, several were wounded, media reported. Security officers have cordoned off the area, while the injured were transported to a local hospital centre, reports Xinhua news agency.
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters that several of the wounded were in critical condition and that he was heading to Strasbourg. "Our security and rescue services are mobilised," Castaner added.
According to sources from local authorities, the suspected gunman identified as 29-year-old and known to police for criminal activity, has been cornered. Police had reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect during the chase.
The Prosecutor's Office said French counter-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident. Bordering Germany, Strasbourg is the capital city of the Grand Est region in northeastern France
