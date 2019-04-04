France's World Cup-winning coach applies for India job

football

However, it could not be confirmed whether the application came from the coach himself or through his agent

Raymond Domenech

The vacant seat of Indian national football team coach has attracted more than 200 applications. While many of the aspirants have considerable managerial experience, the biggest name among them, according to All India Football Federation (AIFF) sources, could be that of Raymond Domenech, who coached France to the memorable 2006 World Cup final.

"We have received applications from some top European coaches. Raymond Domenech is among them," said an AIFF official. However, it could not be confirmed whether the application came from the coach himself or through his agent.

While Domenech is one of Europe's best known coaches for his success with the French national team in 2006, he has also remained involved in controversies.

