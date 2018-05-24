Francesca Eastwood announces pregnancy at EMA Awards

Francesca Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher announced the baby news while presenting an award



Picture courtesy/Francesca Eastwood Instagram account

American actress and socialite Francesca Eastwood on Tuesday broke the news about her pregnancy at the 2018 Environmental Media Association Awards. The 24-year-old daughter of actor and director Clint Eastwood and actress Frances Fisher announced the baby news while presenting an award, reported People.

Francesca wore an off-shoulder black gown with a slit up the legs and matched it with gold hoop earrings, black open-toe heels, and dark blonde locks. The event was also attended by celebrities including Jenna Dewan, Jaden Smith, Perrey Reeves, Amy Smart, Sarah Shahi, Leona Lewis, Lance Bass and Bill Nye.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever