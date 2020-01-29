Franco XI win Remedian Premier League

Franco XI won the inaugural Remedian Premier League cricket tournament at Our the Lady of Remedy church ground, Poisar, Kandivli. In a keenly contested final, Franco XI beat Anthony XI by four wickets.

Batting first, Anthony XI posted 38-5 in their stipulated four overs with Muganesh Moorthy scoring a 12-ball 26. In reply, Franco XI chased down the target with four wickets and a ball to spare. Baiju Stephen top scored with 21. The winners received a trophy besides kitbags and caps sponsored by Uncle's Kitchen United FC. Franco D'Souza was adjudged best bowler, Pratik Desai best batsman and Aglen Raju was named best fielder.

Muganesh won the man of the tournament award.

