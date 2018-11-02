Frank Lampard left frustrated on return to Stamford Bridge

football

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard felt proud, honoured and aggrieved as his Derby side were beaten 3-2 at former club Chelsea on Wednesday night. Chelsea benefited from two Rams own goals, only for the Championship visitors to equalise on each occasion before Cesc Fabregas' 41st-minute strike proved decisive.

It was in the build up to Fabregas' first of the season that Derby felt Tom Lawrence was fouled by Davide Zappacosta, only for the Italian to take a quick throw-in and referee Jon Moss to dismiss protests.

"The third goal was a foul. The whole stadium saw that. I turned round thinking we'd got the foul, then looked back and they were in our box. "VAR should clear up the ones that go slightly wrong. It didn't tonight," Lampard said.

