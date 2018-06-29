Frank Lampard's pregnant wife Christine is not worried about her weight

Former England footballer Frank Lampard's TV presenter wife Christine isn't stressing over maintaining herself during pregnancy

Christine Lampard

TV presenter Christine Lampard, 39, who is expecting her first child with former England football star Frank, 40, this September, has said that she is not worried about gaining weight during pregnancy as long as her baby is healthy.



"I couldn’t care less about putting on weight as long as everything’s OK inside. I’m not training, just walking the dog. That’s it. I’m just taking it all in my stride. I’m feeling great. I’m eating a lot of ice cream, but I think that’s more to do with the weather than the pregnancy cravings," Christine told mirror.co.uk recently.

Christine added that though she and her husband are eagerly awaiting the arrival, of their little one, they have decided to let the gender of the baby be a surprise.

"I still don’t want to know! There aren’t enough surprises in this world anymore. Honestly, we don’t care whether it’s a boy or a girl," said

Christine, who however said that Frank does keep asking her to change her mind at times: "He said to me last time, ‘You know the doctors know, but we don’t’."

Frank has daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 10, from his previous partner Elen Rivas.

