Frank Lampard's wife Christina shared emotional video of daughter playing with 'daddy'

Former England footballer Frank Lampard's TV presenter wife Christine's super emotional moment was to see her daughter Patricia, one, playing football with Frank in a park. Christine shared a video on Instagram (screengrab above) and captioned it: "Daddy's girl @franklampard."

In the video, Frank is seen cheering his daughter by saying, "Well done. Yes! Dribble, dribble!" Happy with the little girl's skills, the Chelsea manager then says: "Good girl! And again...," as Patricia runs towards him with the ball.

The 41-year-old former footballer played for various clubs such as West Ham United, Swansea, Chelsea and Manchester City and New York City before turning manager. Lampard is considered a true legend in EPL, especially Chelsea. Lampard has scored over 170 goals in EPL.

Frank Lampard tied the knot with Christine (nee) Bleakley in December 2015. Christine is a broadcaster from Northern Ireland. The couple welcomed their daughter Patricia Charlotte Lampard in September 2018.

