Frank Lampard's wife Christine becomes multi-millionaire; earns Rs 23.72 crore and owns Rs 94.9 crore home

Former England football star Frank Lampard's TV presenter wife Christine is now a multi-millionaire with GBP2.5 million (approx Rs 23.72 crore) in the bank and a GBP 10m (approx Rs 94.9 crore) house she shares with the Chelsea manager. According to British tabloid, The Sun, the Loose Women show presenter's firm, Chrisola Entertainment, filed tax returns recently which show GBP2.516 million worth cash and assets.

According to Companies House, which is a registrar of companies and is an executive agency and trading fund of Her Majesty's Government, the firm receives money from Christine's "television programme production activities".

The TV production activities include regular Loose Women hosting duties as well as her regular stand-in stints for Lorraine Kelly on her morning show, Lorraine. Currently, Christine, who has daughter Patricia, one, with the former footballer, is spending time with Frank at their lavish London mansion.

