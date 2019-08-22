Frank Lampard's wife Christine feels 'lucky to have met' him

football

Christine, TV host and wife of former English footballer Frank Lampard has said that she feels lucky to be married to the Chelsea manager and believes there is something special between them.

Frank and Christine are set to celebrate 10 years of togetherness as they first met in 2009. Speaking in an interview with British tabloid, The Sun, Christine said she knew there was something special between them when they first met. "Yeah, and Frank did as well. We had fun straight away. I remember us laughing with each other and thinking: 'This is what I want and need.' We just clicked on all levels," Christine said.

She added: "You know when you can read someone else's mind? While I think the term 'soulmate' is a bit bleugh, I guess that's sort of what it is. When you meet someone and you don't have to work at it. That's what you want, isn't it? I just feel very lucky."

