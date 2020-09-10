Frank Lampard's wife Christine is his coach on life issues

Former England footballer, Frank Lampard has admitted his wife Christine helps him to make tough decisions. The Chelsea coach, who married Christine in 2015, said the TV presenter offers him advice on life and managing football team.

"She definitely coaches me. And I do throw a lot of things off Christine," Lampard told The High Performance Podcast. "She's not picking what fullback we're going to play that weekend, but at the same time, if I have certain life issues, and actually football issues sometimes, I can definitely go home [and ask]. It's a different view, a different opinion," he added.

Lampard believes Christine ensures he doesn't get overly involved with his job. "She does reflect on the fact that it's only kicking a ball. She's like, you're becoming really, really intense about this, and maybe not seeing a bit of clarity in this instance," Lampard explained.

