Frank Lampard's wife Christine reveals what changed her after marriage

Former England footballer Frank Lampard's wife Christine admitted her husband has made her a healthier person. The Northern Irish TV presenter, who tied the knot with the ex-Chelsea midfielder in December 2015, revealed that watching Frank's commitment to fitness inspired her to hit the gym and take up physical fitness seriously.



During a panel discussion on TV show, Loose Women on Wednesday, Christine, 39, spoke about the effect Frank, 39, had on her. "Frank changed me when it comes to being physically fit. He's my Mr Fitness. He goes to the gym every day and I felt that I should go to the gym too. So I did strive to be a bit more healthy because of him," she said.

Meanwhile, while discussing about how women try to change their men, Christine insisted that she is not a nagging wife and loves Frank for who he is. She justified her stance by revealing that she never tries to change his wardrobe because he has a great fashion sense. "There wasn't much to change really. If you have fashion wise, he's quite good," Christine said.

