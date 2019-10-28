Frank Lampard's wife 'found her husband' at an awards ceremony

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's wife Christine has revealed that their daughter Patricia, one has completed them. Talking about her first meeting with Lampard and her family, she told mirror.co.uk: "It was a complete Sliding Doors moment, I still remember the first meeting as clear as day. Who goes to an awards ceremony and finds a husband? That was me!

We were already really happy, but I suppose it does complete things. I mean, goodness me, I still look at her [Patricia] now, a year old, and I honestly can't quite believe she's mine." The couple have been married for nearly four years. Lampard also has daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, with his ex partner Elen Rivas.

