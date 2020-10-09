Fraudster poses as Bal Thackeray's grandson on Facebook, sends out messages asking for money

Bal Thackeray’s grandson Nihar became the latest victim of the fake profile scam where fraudsters impersonate affluent people on social media and contact their friends and family asking for money for a cause.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Nihar, who is the son of Bal Thackeray’s late son Bindumadhav, said he is yet to file a complaint with the police but is keeping his legal options open.

Nihar, who works as a lawyer, said he came to know about the scam on Wednesday after receiving numerous messages on Facebook and WhatsApp inquiring about his well-being. On further inquiry, he found that almost 40 people from his friend list had received messages from a person claiming to be him asking for Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 for medical treatment.

“Morning mein return kar dunga (I will return the money in the morning),” the scamster told his victims.

The fake profile mentions that Nihar completed his studies from BRM Government Law College, while actually, his educational qualifications include courses at the Government Law College and the London School of Economics.

The fake profile also states that Nihar is an advocate general.

“The person was only asking for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 from each person but had they paid him/her, the amount would have been quite big. So, I put information about the scam on my Facebook profile warning people. I have not filed an FIR because of the pandemic but am keeping all my legal options open,” Nihar said.

