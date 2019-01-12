Fraud Saiyaan: You cannot miss out on these five hilarious dialogues from Arshad Warsi starrer

bollywood

Arshad Warsi along with Saurabh Shukla is all set to entertain and tickle our funny bones all over again in their upcoming film Fraud Saiyaan

Arshad Warsi in a still from the movie

Arshad Warsi along with Saurabh Shukla is all set to entertain and tickle our funny bones all over again in their upcoming film Fraud Saiyaan. Like seen in the trailer, the hilarious duo is going to leave you in spilts with their incredible comic timing and an extremely funny plot.

Ahead of the film release, here are Five dialogues from the film that will definitely make you watchFraud Saiyaan next Friday:

1. Yeh Jaayegi Toh Koi Aur Aayegi, Woh Jaayegi toh Koi Aur Aayegi, Kalaeeyon Ki Kami Hai Kya Hamare Desh Mein

2. Jiss Khel Ke Hum Baadshah The, Aaj Uske Joker Banke Baith Gaye Hai

3. Hamara Bachpan Sein Ek Hi Usool Hai, Chutki Bhar Sindoor Aur Naukri Ki Tension Hamesha Ek Liye Door

4. Kaisi ho janeman? Mann Kar Raha hai apne hoton pe Fevicol laga ke tumhare hoton see chipak Jaau. Bada miss Kar rahe hai yaar tumko !

5. Berozgaar pati ko kaam ke liye utsaana chahiye, Kamasutra ke liye nahi, Kaam Dhanda toh hai nai, upar se baith ke bacchey paida Karo.

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Sara Loren in the lead roles. Prakash Jha Productions present a Drama King Entertainment production, Fraud Saiyaan. Produced by Disha Prakash Jha & Kanishk Gangwal, the film is directed by Sourabh Shrivastava, and starring Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla and Sara Loren. It will hit the silver screen on 18th January 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates