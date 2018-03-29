Fraudster nabbed in Bengaluru for blackmailing girls promising jobs

Many girls fell prey to his designs and appeared in different poses

A 36-year-old man who allegedly promised jobs to several girls and videographed them posing as client relations manager of a leading international airline and later blackmailed the jobseekers was arrested here today.

Police said Deepuraj accessed the contact details of many job seeking girls from job portals including LinkedIn and Naukri.com and told them that the company required good looking girls with suitable physique for which they would be interviewed through video conferencing. He would ask them to pose before him to assess whether they fit in the company's requirement. He would also record the videos.

Many girls fell prey to his designs and appeared in different poses. He later blackmailed them saying that he would leak the video in social media and web portals if his instructions were not followed, police said. Based on a complaint by a girl here, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered against him. Pen drive, mobile phones were also seized from him, police said.

