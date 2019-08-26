Free & Cheap

things-to-do

Pig out on unlimited rice and noodles

Cheap: Love your Chinese but low on budget? Head to this restaurant for veg and non-veg rice and noodles in unlimited quanities and at unbelievable prices. Register at any outlet to avail of the offer.

Till August 31, 12 pm to 11 pm

At Wok Hei. (Chembur, Dadar, and Matunga).

Call 25222292 (Dadar West)

Cost Rs 99

Dance the night away with two acts

Free: Catch two acts that promise hours of groovy music this Thursday, including UK-based Conducta, whose music draws from garage and hip-hop. The opening act is Moebius aka Nikunj Patel.

On August 29, 10 pm

At Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Khar West.

Call 7506394243

Spend an evening of laughter and fun

Cheap: De-stress with a dose of laughter and get featured in stand-up comedian Aakash Mehta's video as he will be recor­di­­ng the show. Sonali Thakker Desai, Rajashekhara, Navin Noronha and Rajnish Kumar, and musician Deepak Peace will join him.

On August 31, 7 pm

At The Habitat, Road Number 3, Khar West.

Log on to bit.ly/aakash mehta31aug

Cost Rs 349

Don't chikan out of this exhibition

Cheap: Woven Traditions, which specialise in Lucknowi chikankari apparel and fabric, is back with another exhibition called Aart Expo. Choose from ornate and intricate pieces at this three-day affair where a festive collection of traditional wear, suitable for casual occasions will be displayed. They will also have sarees with contemporary adaptations and handiwork in sequin, beads and mirror.

On August 29 to August 31, 10.30 am to 8 pm

At Kishanchand Valecha Sabhagruha, near Kaifi Azmi Park, VidyaNidhi Marg, Juhu.

Call 9819412329



Play time with 300 games at this cafe

Cheap: A popular coffee chain is giving patrons more reasons to unwind.Ch­oose from their catalogue of 300 games including Alcatraz, Dominion, and video games.

Time 11 am to 1 pm

At Love n Latte (Versova, Juhu and Lokhandwala).

Call 7738926661 (Versova)

Cost Rs 150

