Free & Cheap

Learn about palettes at a film screening

Free

Catch a film that documents the history of some of the world’s most famous paintings. It tells the stories behind artworks such as Henri Matisse’s La Tristesse du roi and Pierre Bonnard’s L’atelier au mimosa.

On September 26, 6 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

Call 23731234

Attend an art show meant for a cause

Free

Attend an art show where the works of over 100 painters, including biggies like Anjolie Ela Menon and Paresh Maity, will up for sale, with the profits going towards raising funds for cancer patients.

Till September 30, 11 am to 7 pm

At Cymroza Art Gallery, Breach Candy.

Call 23671983

Soak in history after climbing up a fort

Cheap

Head out of the city before the October heat sets in and climb up to Peb Fort near Neral. You can also head to Matheran after you’re done, since it’s a hop, skip and jump away.

On September 29, 6 am Meeting point Neral Station.

Log on to Durg Mavla’s Facebook page

Cost Rs 490

Lose yourself to dance at this mid-week party

Free

Shake a leg to some hip-hop, EDM, rock and Bollywood tracks as industry veteran DJ Sheizwood takes over the console at a Bandra watering hole.

On September 25, 8.30 pm

At TAP, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call 9167666742

Chuckle along with upcoming comedians

Cheap

The Indian comedy scene is bursting with talent today, with people finding their witty en masse after stand-up became a viable industry. But one of the most promising artistes in the scene at present is Abhishek Upamanyu, who has a following of over 3.5 lakh on Facebook. His jokes range from the pitfalls of metro construction to the price of vegetables. Catch him in action as he takes the stage at a Bandra venue that hosts regular gigs for upcoming comics. Fellow comedian Anand Reghu will host the event, meaning you’re guaranteed double the fun.

On September 30, 8.30 pm

At Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250

