Free & Cheap

A starry affair

Cheap: If you want a quiet time this new year's eve, head to a campsite that's within Mumbai, and yet is an oasis of peace. Listen to a live gig and dig into a barbecue spread.

On December 31, 4 pm to 12.30 am

At Far Out Camp, Pathare Wadi, Malad West.

Cost Rs 590

End the year on a high

Cheap: For many people, the idea of new year's eve is to drink and make merry. This can be done at home with friends, or at a party in an establishment. Choose the latter option and head to a mall in Kurla that is organising a bash within its premises. There are five DJs — Sam, Saasha, Maryana, Tarun and Bunny — who will be spinning tunes to get your feet moving. There are also food stalls where you can pay extra and grab a bite, and discounts on alcoholic drinks. If that sounds like it's up your alley, head there with your friends and dance 2019 away.

On December 31, 8 pm onwards

At Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West.

Entry Rs 590

Head to this event buy all means

Free: The IICF exhibition is one of the biggest platforms for retail products and consumer durables. The organisers have been in the business for 24 years, so they know the ropes. Head there to pick up knick-knacks for the new year.

Till January 6, 11 am

At MMRDA Grounds, BKC.

Soak in art at an exhibition

Free: Catch an art exhibition where painters like Ullhas Raikar, BG Narayan Rao, B Sridevi Rao, Machcha Gangadas, Tasleem Rodrigues, Vaishali Desai, Sandhya Rao and Hansa Jessani will display their work.

Till January 3, 11 am

At The Art Entrance, Army & Navy Building foyer, MG Road, Kala Ghoda.

Take a funny turn

Cheap: This is a good time to be a stand-up comic, and we aren't saying this given the jokes you can mine from the state of affairs these days, but because it's big business. Try your hand at being one at this open-mic event.

On Today, 8.30 pm

At Leaping Windows, off Yari Road, Versova, Andheri West.

Cost Rs 200

