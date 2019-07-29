Free And Cheap
Celebrate Cheesecake Day with a deal
Indulge in sinful flavours like red velvet, original NY-style, blueberry, and salted caramel on Cheesecake Day, celebrated on July 30. The best part? They all come for Rs 100 each, just for the day.
Cheap
On: July 30, 10 am to 12 am
At: All Love & Cheesecake outlets.
Call: 9819935135 (Powai)
Big goodbye to July with art
Attend an annual exhibition of artworks by students from across India at a Khar gallery. With landscapes, streetscapes and seascapes done in watercolours, the show is a treat for the eyes.
Free
Till: August 2, 11 am to 7 pm
At: Gallery Pradarshak, 12th Road, Khar West.
Call: 26462681
Watch a big fat wedding on stage
When the ticket for a play directed by Makarand Deshpande is cheaper than a cup of cappuccino, need we say more? Watch Epic Gadbad, a play about a wedding that's nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.
Free
On: July 30, 9 pm
At: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.
Cost: Rs 175
Let Rohan and Ashish tickle your funny bone
If you're a comedy buff who is tired of lying in bed and scouring the Internet for a good comedy show, then here's some good news for you. Seasoned comedians Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya will take the stage at a Bandra venue every Tuesday all month in a series called Joke Lab. But that's not all, for the two will also bring in their friends for surprise acts. And considering past editions have featured names like Sapan Verma, Neville Shah, Azeem Banatwalla, Aishwarya Mohanraj, and Sonali Thakker, it should be as good as watching a whole new comedy series.
Cheap
On: July 30, 8 pm
At: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 299
Groove to world music from Delhi
Listen to a band from Delhi with a sound that falls under the bracket of world music. Pakshee plays a range of diverse genres, like jazz, pop, funk and Carnatic music.
Free
On: July 30, 9.30 pm
At: The Little Door, Shree Siddhivinayak Plaza, Andheri West.
Call: 9899928776
