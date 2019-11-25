Free & Cheap

Let's rewind back to the '90s

Cheap: Remember phantom cigarettes or cassettes? The third edition of #MeraWala90s promises you a throwback evening with activities from the '90s.

On November 29, 8 pm

At The Habitat - Comedy and Music Cafe, 1st floor, OYO Townhouse, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 400

When Carnatic meets jazz

Free: A fan of Carnatic music or jazz? Head to this gig where the two genres will meet in a unique manner that compliments both types of music. Mumbaikar lawyer-turned-vocalist and producer Aditi Ramesh, will incorporate a range of jazz techniques and styles, and bring it all together with her roots in Carnatic music. Ramesh will be accompanied by Bijit Bhattacharya on drums, Ishaan Jadwani on the bass and AC on guitar, as they organically explore the different genres, and string them together to give a one-of-a-kind set.

On November 26,9 pm onwards

At The Little Door, Shri Siddhivinayak Plaza, off New Link Road, Ve eera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

Call 9899928776

Dance like no one's watching

Free: Love to dance but unsure of your moves? Then this is for you. It's built around the belief that everyone can dance. The event titled No Lights No Lycra will help you experience self-expression in the dark.

On November 30, 5 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, St Andrews Road Extension, Bandra West.

Call 9619962969

Explore Mumbai's marine life

Free: Explore the 400-year old Chimbai beach, which is a mix of rocky and sandy shores and is known for 32 marine species, at a walk oganised by Marine iNaturewatch Foundation.

On November 30, 7.30 am to 9.30 pm

At Chimbai Beach, Bandra West.

Log on to inaturewatch.org/free-marine-walks

You heard it first here

Cheap: If you're bored with the same jokes at stand-up shows, head to this comedy night where a surprise all-star line-up will try out their new content for the first time. The evening will be hosted by Varun Thakur.

On November 26, 9 pm AT Antisocial, Mathuradas Mill Compound, 242, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

