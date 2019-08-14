Search

Free speech and feminism

Updated: Aug 14, 2019, 08:58 IST | The Guide Team

Free speech and feminism
Non-profit One Future Collective and Haiku JAM have got together to launch The Feminist Justice Project with an open mic along the lines of feminism, justice and gender equality. You could share your take on feminism, your idea of what a gender-equal world could look like and what justice means to you via prose, poem or music.

On: August 17, 7 pm to 10 pm
At: Haiku JAM, 36 Waroda Road, opposite Bird Song Cafe, Bandra West.
Email: haikujam.com (for more information)
Cost: Rs 100

