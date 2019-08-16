Free your mind of prejudice and judgement

opinion

The first step is to shatter stereotypes and shut down the bullies

A 25-year-old Dombivli resident underwent a sex reassignment surgery and changed his sex from female to male. Those who wish to and some who are fortunate enough to undergo sex reassignment surgery, have lived with the torment of feeling their body does not match the gender they are inside. There is a great deal of emotional and physical conflict within that person. Then, this is compounded by the social barbs they face.

They need support and understanding from us, rather than be the constant target of ridicule and in extreme cases ostracism. With Independence Day just behind us, we must give all the freedom to choose how they want to live, with the freedom to be what they want to be.

mid-day's online report on the Dombivli case highlights the fissures in the family, as a result of this individual. This is yet another facet of the battle such people face. It is not just the 'outsider' who they have to fight, but their families, too, who may not be supportive of the decision.

It is time to be more accepting and this is not the same as condescending of an alternative sexuality. Break out of the gender binary constructs that we have been ingrained with, or that have been foisted upon us.

The second is to have empathy for the so-called different. This I-Day and beyond is not just about remembering our freedom fighters but taking into account the many wars being fought close to home. These are wars of equality and acceptance. They are wars of the mind raging inside of us. Practise freedom in all its myriad forms even as celebratory fervour sweeps across the nation.

