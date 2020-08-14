Freedom at home

Watch

Monsoon ragas



Ronkini Gupta

Like every other event, Barkha Ritu, the annual concert of the cultural organisation Banyan Tree, is going digital with four shows over two weekends. Each episode will feature studio-recorded concerts of young musicians, followed by the best live recordings of maestros from past shows of Barkha Ritu. The line-up includes stalwarts like Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Shujaat Khan, Ronkini Gupta, and Debasmita Bhattacharya, among others.



Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia

On August 15, 16, 29 and 30

Log on to bit.ly/2DoR8St COST R200 onwards

A 73-year-old journey



Ila Arun

On Saturday, the Surnai Theatre and Folk Arts Foundation, in collaboration with Mumbai Theatre Guide, will present a Facebook live show, titled Swadheenta, Ek Mahotsav. With actor, singer and performer Ila Arun playing the role of a sutradhaar, the live session will see actors KK Raina, Vijay Kashyap, Rahul Bagga, Gaurav Amlani, Abhishek Pandey and Vikrant Mishra perform stories and speeches, and recite poems to capture and celebrate the country's journey.

On August 15

Log on to Mumbai Theatre Guide on Facebook

Read

All things Indian



Kaninika Mishra

There has been a resurgence in all things Indian in the past few years, with a renewed interest in yoga, Ayurveda, sattvik food, Indian handloom, etc. Gurugram-based author Kaninika Mishra's new title, The Indic Quotient (Bloomsbury India), is a timely release that celebrates entrepreneurs who are harnessing India's ancient knowledge systems and cultural heritage. If you're looking to learn more about the country's approach to art, craft, medicine, food, and everything else, now might be a good time to dive in.

Log on to amazon.in for Kindle or paperback editions

Cost R339

Draw

Painting the past

Art can often be a tool to document the troubled times, and an exhibition highlights the blood-soaked horrors of the Partition. Titled Memories Unlocked: Partition, Migration, Identity, it features known names and upcoming artistes. These include Anjolie Ela Menon, Jogen Chowdhury, Jatin Das,

Seema Kohli and Divya Singh. Check out their works online to get a sense of the dark period in

Indian history.

On August 15 to 17

Log on to partitionmuseumexhibition.wordpress.com/

Eat

Eat for a cause



Part of the Qualia spread

Independence Day is usually a grand affair at The Bombay Canteen, which organises a special feast on the occasion. The goodies will be home-delivered this year considering the situation. The menu includes vegetarian delicacies from across the country, including Naga khurasni chutney and Kerala cabbage thoran. Not just that, but a part of the proceeds will also go towards planting trees in Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh, to aid the tribe of independent coffee farmers there.

On August 15 (book by August 14)

Log on to hungerinc.in

Cost Rs 750

Best of both worlds

Take a culinary trip back to the days of the Raj with a set meal called Arre, Too Good Man, whipped up by Qualia. Chef Rahul Akerkar will showcase typical Anglo-Indian dishes from colonial times. There's buff glacie, dak bungalow chicken and egg curry, and tamarind coconut pomfret curry, among others. For desserts, dig into dhol dhol, an AI take on halwa.

On August 15

Call 7304586862

Cost R4,135 for two

Listen

Decode the pandemic



Shobhaa De

The past four months have changed not just our lives, but also the way the world works. The JSW Group in association with Literature Live! is conducting two lectures to look at the pandemic from the lenses of politics, culture and spirituality. Hear great minds like American epidemiologist Dr Larry Brilliant, Pulitzer winner and political commentator Thomas Friedman discuss global political leadership at a time like this with festival director Anil Dharker in one session. Authors Shobhaa De and Amish, along with lyricist Prasoon Joshi will, in another session, talk about how culture and spirituality will define humanity's reaction to the pandemic.



Anil Dharker

On August 14 and 15

Log on to youtube.com/c/JSWGroup



Amish Tripathi

Tales of Partition

The 1947 Partition Archive has been hosting a live series called Sunday Stories with the scholars who are documenting oral narratives of the landmark event. Tune in to learn about the traumatic riots, memories of witnesses' homes that they left behind, heart-warming accounts of saviours, and lesser-known footnotes that aren't found in history books.

Log on to The 1947 Partition Archive on Facebook

Shop

Handloom with care

Handlooms were an integral part of the Swadeshi Movement that was launched to promote Indian products in 1905 (it was that era's 'Go vocal for local' campaign). And GoCoop, a digital marketplace for weavers and artisans, will host an exhibition called Go Swadeshi Online to showcase handloom sarees, stoles, dupattas, menswear and more. Loosen your purse strings for weavers from Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and the rest of

the nation.

Till August 15

Log on to gocoop.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news