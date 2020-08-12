Freedom on canvas

India gears up to celebrate its 73rd year of Independence in extraordinary times where its citizens remain restricted due to various phases of lockdown. What then does the spirit of Independence mean for young visual artists? The visual arts curation team of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is holding its first-ever fine arts competition to give life to these ideas.

The platform is inviting submissions from artists under 35 years of age on the theme — Spirit of Independence. While only one artwork needs to focus on the theme, the artists also have to submit at least five works (including past ones). "In light of the pandemic, we're unsure when the on-ground festival will happen. And so, we want to experiment with contests and other formats to keep the spirit of the Kala Ghoda Festival alive," says artist Brinda Miller, Honorary Chairperson of Kala Ghoda Association. She adds how the lockdown has helped artists express their creativity through an array of mediums: "It's given them time to introspect, judge and work even harder on their art."



Brinda Miller. Pic courtesy/The Artist

So far, the response has been great. When asked about the theme, she calls it aspirational. "Independence is a broad topic; it can evoke all kinds of thoughts and responses, especially in these times," she shares. The finalists' works will be exhibited at the art entrance gallery, and will be felicitated by the association.

Till August 15 (last date to submit)

Log on to visual.kgaf@gmail.com

