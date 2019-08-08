Freedom Sale: Get these vibrant shirts at Amazon store at great deals

fashion

Here's a list of five fresh stylish shirts for men from Amazon store you must have!

Pic courtesy/Amazon

Fashion is dynamic and keeps changing with time, season and trends. To keep up with the current fashion trends is always a task and if you're looking to amp up your fashion quotient, we have the best deals for you from Amazon store. Here's a list of five trendy tops you can grab to add some extra elegance and style to your current wardrobe.

1. Jack & Jones Men's T-Shirt

The basic V- neck T-shirt from Jack & Jones is a staple in any man's wardrobe. This basic slim fit, long sleeve T-shirt is multi-functional and trending now all across the fashion scene. Layer a bomber jacket over it, skinny jeans and trainers. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 545. Shop here

2. Jack & Jones Men's Casual Shirts

One of Europe's leading menswear brands, JACK & JONES operates across 38 countries with over a thousand stores. We practice what we preach and that's displayed with our high level of expertise in craftsmanship, quality, and design. All in all, it's a brand that's bold & edgy, just like today's dynamic youth. And nothing says that better than our latest collection that takes inspiration from Japanese street art with traditional Japanese motifs, minimalistic art, graphics, and water colours. It's traditional, yet eccentric, just like the way you want your style statement to be. Shop now from our wide assortment of shirts. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 1,199.

3. Jack & Jones Men's Casual Shirt

Jack & Jones Men'S 100%Cotton Printed Slim Fit Long Sleeve Casual Shirt. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 874.

4. Jack & Jones Men's Solid Slim Fit Casual Shirt

Welcome to the shirt atelier at Jack & Jones. Proud to present to you an exhaustive and in-trend range of fashion forward shirts, ranging from the classic tailored white shirt to the casual laid back styles. Styles that take you from AM to PM with attitude and finesse, pick from conventional and classic shirts, statement making printed or check shirts and vibrant solid hued shirts. Jack & Jones gives this wardrobe essential a style upgrade so that your look is always a trend-setting one. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 939.

5. Jack & Jones Men's Casual Shirt

You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 1079.

