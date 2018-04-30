Freelancing jobs on a rise; content remains the king

Content remains the king in online labour market as this field provides continuous job activity, while blockchain, AI and user data protection appear as the upcoming trends for this year, says a report.

Content remains the king in online labour market as this field provides continuous job activity, while blockchain, AI and user data protection appear as the upcoming trends for this year, says a report. According to Freelancer.com's latest Fast 50 Report, which charts the top 50 fastest growing and declining job types in the online labour market, the number of freelancers is on an uptrend. The report noted that jobs linked to .NET and Web Content jumped 58.4 per cent in just one quarter. While 4,314 freelancing jobs were posted in the last quarter of 2017, this figure has risen to 8,633 in the first quarter of 2018.

"Content is very much still king in an year-over-year comparison, in response to Google algorithm updates. Blockchain, AI and User Data Protection after Facebook's/Cambridge Analytica scandal appear as the upcoming trends for 2018," the report noted. Meanwhile, the number of Data Mining jobs posted in the first quarter of 2018 grew 51.5 per cent as compared to the last quarter of 2017, while Data Processing jobs increased 16.9 per cent in the same period. Data Entry jobs also jumped from 24,903 in the last quarter of 2017 to 25,539 in the January-March period of this year.

The report further noted that the demand for visual aesthetics and style has escalated immensely and freelancing jobs related to designing and web development has seen a significant rise. Moreover, companies are investing in a number of services to increase online marketing. As a result, search engine marketing got a rapid rise in the first quarter of 2018 with a 78.6 per cent surge. "Freelancing is a breeding ground for new and creative ideas which the modern corporate world is in search of. Big companies have realised how easy, powerful and productive it is to find skillful experts through freelancing¿, said Freelancer.com Chief Executive Matt Barrie. Meanwhile, some jobs have lost their demand. Label Design and App Design jobs witnessed a 71.8 per cent downfall in the first quarter of 2018. While, Package Design and Industrial Design jobs went down 66.5 per cent and 67.2 per cent respectively in the same time span, the report noted.

