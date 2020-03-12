Freida Pinto can't wait for the world to meet Mira, Royal Detective!
Freida Pinto has lent her voice to the animated television series, Mira, Royal Detective, and she cannot wait for the world to meet this animated character!
Freida Pinto has done the voice-over in the animated television series, Mira, Royal Detective. The mystery adventure, inspired by Indian culture and customs, is designed for kids. Pinto voices the character of Queen Shanti, the person who appointed Mira to be the royal detective. "This show is first of its kind in the animation world with an all-South Asian voiceover cast (sic)," posted Pinto.
Last month, taking to her Instagram account, she wrote a long post about how she signed this project that was close to her heart and why she cannot wait for the world to meet this animated character. If you are a fan of the actress, this post is for you.
3 years ago I signed onto voice a project that was near and dear to my heart… and I am finally able to share it with you! On March 20th in the U.S. and India, Disney Junior will debut "Mira, Royal Detective," a mystery-adventure series inspired by the cultures and customs of India! Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, the series follows Mira, an intelligent and kind young girl with a real knack for solving problems. She is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen (voiced by me!). This show literally has my entire South Asian community of actors who I so love and admire. I cannot wait for the world to meet our Mira.
