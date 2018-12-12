Freida Pinto is on a pilgrimage of love with beau Cory Tran

bollywood

The Los Angeles-based photographer and adventure enthusiast Cory Tran shared a picture on Instagram and referred to Freida Pinto as queen

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran

Freida Pinto has taken photographer beau Cory Tran on a Bharat darshan trip. Yesterday, the duo visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

View this post on Instagram QUEEN A post shared by C O R Y | T R A N (@coryt) onDec 10, 2018 at 9:25am PST

The Los Angeles-based photographer and adventure enthusiast shared a picture on Instagram and referred to Freida as 'queen'. There is speculation that the two will get hitched next year.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Mowgli. Talking about working with Andy, with whom she has in the 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Freida said: "It is always a pleasure working with Andy (Serkis) and I hope for many more. When Andy and I worked together for the first time in the 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes', it was the fourth film of my career. "I had no idea of what motion capture was and what's going to happen on set... Working with him, in this project, all the animals and actors blend in with motion capture."

