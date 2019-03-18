Freida Pinto urges people to act on climate change

Published: Mar 18, 2019, 17:24 IST | IANS

Ahead of the premiere of "Wild Edens: South Asia" documentary in India, actress Freida Pinto urged people to "focus on the planet before the effects of global warming become absolutely irreversible".

The documentary highlights the issue of climate change with an emphasis on the unique and delicate habitats of India and Bangladesh and the region's rarest and most spectacular wildlife, read a statement.

So being an ambassador of the "Wild Edens: South Asia" project, Freida said: "We all share a common vision that human kind has to be inspired to focus on the planet before the effects of global warming become absolutely irreversible.

"'Wild Edens...' will devote an entire episode to my native country of India. With this, millions of people around the world will have the opportunity to see my country as an exotic mix of wild nature, rare animal life, unique wildlife sanctuaries and magnificent landscapes that are mesmerizing and are also under the threat of dangers of climate change."

The documentary will be premiered on Tuesday here. It will air on National Geographic.

