Freight train carries cars from Mumbai to Bangladesh

In a first, freight cross-country trains started plying from Mumbai and Bangladesh from Sunday with a target of exports across the border. An official said that Kalamboli station of the Mumbai division transported for the first time about 23 wagons carrying 87 Mahindra Bolero pick-up vans to Benapole in Bangladesh fetching revenue of R21.29 lakh. Central Railway (CR) has set up a siding at Kalamboli exclusively to transport automobiles. These Mahindra Bolero pick-up vans were loaded by National Carrier Corporation – a logistics partner for Railways and Mahindra & Mahindra company.

Similar facilities were also provided for automobile transportation at Chinchwad station on Pune Division, Nashik station on Bhusaval Division, Butibori and Ajni stations on Nagpur Division and Bale station on Solapur division CR has set up Business Development Units (BDU) at zonal and divisional levels recently. The BDU takes into consideration new proposals, schemes and suggestions submitted by the different freight aggregators, new customers, trade bodies and logistics companies.

"The railways' Business Development Units have been aggressively marketing to boost the freight and parcel loading. The automobile industry gets quick and economic transportation of their goods through railways," CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. Western Railway said since March 21 to October 21, 2020, commodities weighing above 1.54 lakh tonnes have been transported by them through 621 parcel special trains generating around Rs 52.08 crore.

