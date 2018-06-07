French 2018: Rafael Nadal, Diego Schwartzman to continue QF battle on June 7

The players briefly returned, giving Nadal enough time to reel off three straight games, but the rains came again for a second time when he was serving for the set. The match will resume today with Schwartzman leading 6-4, 3-5 (15-30)



Rafael Nadal returns to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP

Rafael Nadal was locked in a French Open quarter-final tussle with Argentinian Diego Schwartzman when rain ended play yesterday. Nadal lost his first set at Roland Garros in three years, and when bad weather first interrupted the match the 10-time champion was in serious trouble with Schwartzman up a break in the second."

The players briefly returned, giving Nadal enough time to reel off three straight games, but the rains came again for a second time when he was serving for the set. The match will resume today with Schwartzman leading 6-4, 3-5 (15-30).

