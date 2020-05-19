French actor Michel Piccoli passes away at 94

French actor Michel Piccoli who is known for his performances in films like 'Contempt' and 'Belle De Jour' passed away at age 94. Deadline quoted French media while confirming the news of the demise of the actor. Starting his screen and stage career in the late 1940s, Piccoli has worked in more than 200 films.

The late actor has several accolades to his name including the best actor prize that he won at Cannes for Marco Bellochio's 'A Leap In The Dark' in 1980.

His last major role was in Cannes premiered 'Habeus Papam' for which he also received the David di Donatello award.

