French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

This file photo taken on October 14, 2006, shows French designer Pierre Cardin with an award from China Fashion Association as he is surrounded by his Chinese models, as he presents his 2007 Spring/Summer collection, at a fashion show in Beijing. Pic/AFP

Frances Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98.

A licensing maverick, Cardin's name embossed myriad products from wristwatches to bedsheets, making his label among the world's most famous.

In the brand's heyday in the 1970s and 80s, his products were sold at some 100,000 outlets worldwide, though that number dwindled dramatically in later decades.

A savvy businessman, Cardin used his fabulous wealth to snap up top-notch properties in Paris, including the Belle Epoque restaurant Maxims. He was inducted into the Fine Arts Academy in 1992.

The academy announced his death in a tweet Tuesday.

