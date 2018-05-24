French footballer Paul Pogba seeks divine intervention ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018

The Frenchman posted the video of himself standing in front of the Kaaba, a black cube towards which Muslims turn for their five daily prayers

French midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, has posted a video of himself at the holiest site of Islam in Saudi Arabia, as he prepares to join his French squad for the World Cup in Russia next month.

“Only the person that comes here can understand the feeling,” the Manchester United star said in an Instagram video from the holy city of Mecca. “This a beautiful place — beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. And the feeling... I cannot even explain to you.”

The Frenchman posted the video of himself standing in front of the Kaaba, a black cube towards which Muslims turn for their five daily prayers. Pogba, who will be a key member of France’s World Cup team in Moscow, made a similar pilgrimage last year during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

