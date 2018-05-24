Search

French footballer Paul Pogba seeks divine intervention ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018

May 24, 2018, 08:27 IST | AFP

The Frenchman posted the video of himself standing in front of the Kaaba, a black cube towards which Muslims turn for their five daily prayers

French midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, has posted a video of himself at the holiest site of Islam in Saudi Arabia, as he prepares to join his French squad for the World Cup in Russia next month.

 

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) onMay 21, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

“Only the person that comes here can understand the feeling,” the Manchester United star said in an Instagram video from the holy city of Mecca. “This a beautiful place — beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. And the feeling... I cannot even explain to you.”

The Frenchman posted the video of himself standing in front of the Kaaba, a black cube towards which Muslims turn for their five daily prayers. Pogba, who will be a key member of France’s World Cup team in Moscow, made a similar pilgrimage last year during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

