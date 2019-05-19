French footballer Pogba visits Mecca

football

Pogba, 26, posted this picture on Instagram recently and captioned it: "Never forget the important things in life."

Footballer Paul Pogba (left) with a friend at Mecca

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is in Mecca with friends to mark the holy month of Ramadan — his third trip in three years.

View this post on Instagram Never forget the important things in life ðÂÂÂðÂ¤²ðÂÂ¾âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) onMay 15, 2019 at 3:56pm PDT

Meanwhile, according to reports, Pogba is keen on leaving Manchester United and has been urged to do so by his close friend Patrice Evra, the ex-Man Utd star.

