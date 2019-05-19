French footballer Pogba visits Mecca

Updated: May 19, 2019, 10:42 IST | A Correspondent

Pogba, 26, posted this picture on Instagram recently and captioned it: "Never forget the important things in life."

French footballer Pogba visits Mecca
Footballer Paul Pogba (left) with a friend at Mecca

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is in Mecca with friends to mark the holy month of Ramadan — his third trip in three years.

Pogba, 26, posted this picture on Instagram recently and captioned it: "Never forget the important things in life."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Never forget the important things in life ðÂÂÂðÂ¤²ðÂÂ¾âÂ¤ï¸Â

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) onMay 15, 2019 at 3:56pm PDT

Meanwhile, according to reports, Pogba is keen on leaving Manchester United and has been urged to do so by his close friend Patrice Evra, the ex-Man Utd star.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

paul pogbafootballsports news

How Virat Kohli is training for the world cup!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK