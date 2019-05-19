French footballer Pogba visits Mecca
Pogba, 26, posted this picture on Instagram recently and captioned it: "Never forget the important things in life."
Manchester United star Paul Pogba is in Mecca with friends to mark the holy month of Ramadan — his third trip in three years.
Pogba, 26, posted this picture on Instagram recently and captioned it: "Never forget the important things in life."
View this post on Instagram
Never forget the important things in life ðÂÂÂðÂ¤²ðÂÂ¾âÂ¤ï¸Â
Meanwhile, according to reports, Pogba is keen on leaving Manchester United and has been urged to do so by his close friend Patrice Evra, the ex-Man Utd star.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
How Virat Kohli is training for the world cup!