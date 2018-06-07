French Open 2018: Andy Murray pulls out of next week's comeback tournament

The former World No. 1, who has not played a competitive match since he was knocked out of the Wimbledon quarter-finals last July due to a hip injury, underwent surgery in Australia in January after pulling out of the Australian Open



Andy Murray

Andy Murray's hopes of being fit enough to play at Wimbledon have taken a fresh hit after he pulled out of his planned comeback next week in the Netherlands. The former World No. 1, who has not played a competitive match since he was knocked out of the Wimbledon quarter-finals last July due to a hip injury, underwent surgery in Australia in January after pulling out of the Australian Open.

"I was really excited to play there for the first time but I'm still not quite ready to return. I am still aiming to play in the coming weeks, but I want to be 100 per cent when I do return. Thanks as always for the support," the British three-time Grand Slam champion posted on his Facebook page.

