French Open 2018: Dominic Thiem beats Tsitsipas, advances to third round

Austria's Dominic Thiem returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles second round match on day five of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Thursday. Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem on Thursday overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the second round of the French Open with a score of 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Thiem and Tsitsipas started the match on Wednesday but were interrupted as evening came on, with the Austrian leading two sets to one; Thiem won the fourth set when the players resumed play on Thursday, reports Efe. The world No. 8 said he felt very good about his form after winning a four-set match against Tsitsipas, whom he considered one of the toughest players of the second round.

Thiem is to face in the third round Italy's Matteo Berrettini, who beat Latvia's Ernests Gulbis 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

