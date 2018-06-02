French Open 2018: Garbine Muguruza beats Samantha Stosur, enters last 16

The 2016 French Open champion needed just 62 minutes to earn her third career win in a row against Stosur out of four matches



Spain's Garbine Muguruza plays a forehand return to Australia's Samantha Stosur during their women's singles third round match on day seven of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Saturday. CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

Spain's Garbine Muguruza, world No. 3, on Saturday qualified for the French Open round of 16 for the fifth straight year, beating veteran Australian player Samantha Stosur 6-0, 6-2.

The 2016 French Open champion needed just 62 minutes to earn her third career win in a row against Stosur out of four matches, reports Efe. The unseeded Australian, world No. 90, was the French Open finalist in 2010, a three-time semi-finalist and the winner of the US Open in 2011. Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016, is set to play the next round against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine, who beat Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova 6-2, 6-4.

