French Open 2018: Garbine Muguruza beats Svetlana Kuznetsova

The 2016 French Open champion took two hours and five minutes to defeat Svetlana Kuznetsova



Spain's Garbine Muguruza (L) celebrates after winning the women's singles first round match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova, on day three of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Tuesday. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Spain's Garbine Muguruza, third seeded, prevailed on Tuesday over Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 (7-0), 6-2 in the first round of the French Open, after the match was suspended for around half an hour due to rain.

The 2016 French Open champion took two hours and five minutes to defeat Kuznetsova, herself the 2009 champion, for the sixth time out of seven career encounters, reports Efe. Muguruza struggled early in the match, with the score at 5-5 when the game was paused after a little over an hour due to the weather.

When play resumed, Muguruza rallied and went on to sweep the Russian world No. 43 in the following tiebreak 7-0. Despite Kuznetsova's strong showing in the second set, Muguruza turned up the heat and sealed her place in the next round, where the former world No. 2 is to square off against Fiona Ferro of France, who beat Germany's Carina Witthoft 6-4, 6-2.

Also Read: Garbine Muguruza Feels Less Pressure Ahead Of French Open

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever