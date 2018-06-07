French Open 2018: Garbine Muguruza hands Maria Sharapova her worst Grand Slam defeat

Maria Sharapova, playing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, suffered her most one-sided defeat at the Slams since a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Victoria Azarenka in the 2012 Australian Open final



Maria Sharapova during her match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza yesterday. Pics/PTI, AFP

Garbine Muguruza thrashed Maria Sharapova 6-2, 6-1 to reach the French Open semi-finals yesterday, condemning the Russian to her worst Grand Slam defeat in more than six years. Sharapova, playing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, suffered her most one-sided defeat at the Slams since a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Victoria Azarenka in the 2012 Australian Open final. "I was up against a great player so I had make sure I brought my best tennis," said Muguruza who has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Back after three years

Sharapova, who missed the 2016 tournament because of a doping ban and last year after she was refused a wild card, was broken six times, committed 27 unforced errors and won just five points on her own serve in the second set. It was just her fifth loss in 25 Grand Slam quarter-finals.



Garbine Muguruza celebrates her win over Maria Sharapova in Paris yesterday

Halep beats Kerber

Top seed and World No. 1 Simona Halep defeated Angelique Kerber 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-2 to reach her third French Open semi-final. Halep, the runner-up in 2014 and 2017, will face Spanish third seed Muguruza for a place in Saturday's final. The 2014 and 2017 runner-up Halep, came back from a set down for the second time in the tournament to see off 12th seed Kerber who was bidding to become the first German woman in the last-four since Steffi Graf in 1999. "I have no expectations, no pressure," said Halep.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever