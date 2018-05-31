French Open 2018: Grigor Dimitrov comes through marathon clash with Donaldson

Fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov clinched a marathon 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory over American Jared Donaldson to book a last-32 spot at Roland Garros on Wednesday



Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after victory over Jared Donaldson of the US at the end of their men's singles second round match on day four of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Pic/AFP

The Bulgarian was pushed all the way by world number 57 Donaldson in a match that lasted four hours and 19 minutes, but grabbed the crucial break in the 17th game of the deciding set as his opponent started to struggle with cramp. Dimitrov will face dangerous Spaniard Fernando Verdasco next as he looks to reach the fourth round in Paris for the first time.

