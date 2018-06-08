French Open 2018: Gustavo Kuerten named as a Roland-Garros ambassador

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) on Thursday announced that it has named Brazilian tennis legend Gustavo Kuerten as a Roland-Garros ambassador

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) on Thursday announced that it has named Brazilian tennis legend Gustavo Kuerten as a Roland-Garros ambassador. Kuerten will undertake his mission of promoting the clay-court Grand Slam all over the world, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are extremely proud that Gustavo Kuerten has agreed to become a Roland-Garros ambassador. He is one of the champions that best represents our tournament," said FFT President Bernard Giudicelli.

"He stole the hearts of the Parisian public with his fighting spirit, his kindness and his famous smile. It is truly a wonderful opportunity to have him as an ambassador. He has already increased the visibility of the tournament, and tennis in general, in Brazil. We are extremely grateful to him," Giudicelli added.

Kuerten has always had a special connection with the tournament. The Brazilian made Rolan-Garros history by lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires in 1997, 2000 and 2001. He became the lowest-ranked winner in the tournament's history in 1997. At his last win in Paris in 2001, he thanked the public for their unwavering support by drawing a huge heart in the clay.

"It's a great honour and a huge opportunity to continue this magical relation with Roland-Garros that definitely transformed my life and helped me to find and enjoy valuable feelings, memories and sensations as a tennis player and a human being. "Once again, we have the chance to inspire people all around the world with passion, love and conviction," added Kuerten.

