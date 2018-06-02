French Open 2018: I want to make my daughter proud of me, says mum Serena Williams

The three-time champion and former World No. 1, dressed again in her all-black catsuit, is playing her first Slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open while two months pregnant



Serena Williams with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian

Serena Williams, 36, said she wants to make her daughter proud after fighting back to reach the French Open third round. The American came from a set and break down to defeat Australia's Ashleigh Barty 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

However, her stay in Paris almost proved short-lived until she summoned the same fighting spirit which helped her conquer life-threatening blood clots after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian in September.

Williams said her daughter inspires her to keep winning as she targets Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 majors. "I want to be able to one day tell my daughter that I tried my best," added Williams.

