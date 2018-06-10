French Open 2018: Krejcikova, Siniakova claim maiden Grand Slam doubles title

Krejcikova/Siniakova did not face a single break point during the second set, while they seized on the two opportunities they created to become the first Czech duo to win the title since Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka did it in 2011

Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova (L) and Barbora Krejcikova pose with The Simone Mathieu Cup after their victory in the women's double final match against Japan's Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya, on day fifteen of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Sunday. Eric FEFERBERG / AFP

The Czech tennis pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova on Sunday earned their maiden Grand Slam doubles title, defeating Japanese duo Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the French Open women's doubles. Krejcikova/Siniakova, the sixth seed, needed one hour and five minutes to spoil their rivals' historic run, after they became the first Japanese duo ever to reach a Grand Slam final, reports Efe.

The Japanese pair squandered a break advantage in the first set as they conceded two service games, dropping only their second set at the 2018 edition, the first having been in the round of 32 against the United States' Raquel Atawo and Germany's Anna-Lena Gronefeld.

Krejcikova/Siniakova did not face a single break point during the second set, while they seized on the two opportunities they created to become the first Czech duo to win the title since Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka did it in 2011.

